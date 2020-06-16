‘FRAGILE STATE’: Union sounds alarm as another hotel postpones reopening

Club Med Columbus Isle in the Bahamas
By Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union Union President Darrin Woods has warned that the country’s tourism sector is in a ‘fragile state’ as another resort confirms it will not reopen until December.
The anticipated reopening date for Club Med Columbus Isle in the Bahamas is December 12, according to a press representative.
The resort has joined a growing list of resorts that have indicated that they will not reopen when the country reopens its borders to international travelers come July 1.
Among them are Sandals Royal Bahamian, Baha Mar and Melia.
Woods told Eyewitness News that this will ultimately impact nearly 180 unionized workers at the resort.
He called Club Med’s situation ‘peculiar’, noting the resort’s major tourist markets in Italy and France are ‘hot spots’ for COVID-19.
“They did inform us,” Woods said.
“Club Med is peculiar because they don’t attract local business on the island. They have places where they get their guests from that are hot spots like Italy and France. Their borders are still effectively closed.” Read more >>