Florida’s Covid-19 surge shows the state's reopening plan is not working

As counties end the second week of Governor Ron DeSantis’ ‘safe, smart, step-by-step’ policy, the state marks a record high in daily cases.
Ron DeSantis, Florida’s governor, has refused to slow the state’s reopening. “We’re not shutting down. You have to have society function.” Photograph: Michele Eve Sandberg/REX/Shutterstock
It has been seven weeks since Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis took a coronavirus “victory lap”, pressing ahead with a swift reopening program while berating the media for a “doom and gloom” approach he said bore little relation to reality.
“We haven’t seen an explosion of new cases,” DeSantis insisted during a 29 April news conference, a day on which the state’s Covid-19 tally increased by 347.
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” DeSantis, a keen Trump ally, added.
This week, however, it became clear that the Republican governor's garden of roses is wilting fast in the face of a resurgent virus.