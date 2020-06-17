Florida Bars Are Shutting Down Again After New Positive Coronavirus Cases

Patrons sit in the outdoor area of a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 18. Shortly after almost all Florida counties transitioned into Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan, several bars announced temporary closures because of concerns about the coronavirus over the weekend. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
By Emily Czachor
About one week after almost all Florida counties transitioned into Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan, a handful of bars temporarily closed again after customers tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.
At least three bars in northern and central Florida announced closures because of virus concerns between Friday and Sunday, as the state's Department of Health (DOH) confirmed record increases in additional virus diagnoses following days of similar numbers. Read more >>