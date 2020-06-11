Fauci Warns That Pandemic ‘Isn’t Over Yet’

Anthony Fauci, MD
By Ralph Ellis
Anthony Fauci, MD, told a group of biotechnology executives on Tuesday that he’s surprised by the speed with which the coronavirus has spread across the globe.
“In a period of 4 months, it has devastated the whole world,” Fauci said during a conference held by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, according to The New York Times. “And it isn’t over yet.”
Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said a disease like the coronavirus was “his worst nightmare” because it is new, highly contagious, and causes lots of illness and death. Fauci also is a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
"Oh my goodness," Fauci said. "Where is it going to end? We're still at the beginning of really understanding."