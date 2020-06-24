Fauci says in 40 years of dealing with viral outbreaks, he’s never seen anything like COVID-19

Anthony Fauci was speaking during a House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump administration's response to the pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
CDC Director Robert Redfield, left, and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci appear on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP
By Quentin Fottrell
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for three decades and one of the leading experts on pandemics in the U.S. for the last four decades, told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that the SARS-CoV-2 has taken him by surprise, particularly in a singular way that helped lead to one of the biggest public-health crisis in a generation.
“I’ve been dealing with viral outbreaks for the last 40 years. I’ve never seen a single virus — that is, one pathogen — have a range where 20% to 40% of the people have no symptoms,” he told a House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump administration's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
The World Health Organization currently estimates that 16% of people with COVID-19 are asymptomatic and can transmit the coronavirus, while other data show that 40% of coronavirus transmission is due to carriers not displaying symptoms of the illness. As a result, public-health officials have advised people to keep a distance of six feet from one another.