Families Worry As Toxic Toads Found In Gardens

The toad can release toxins that are harmful to humans and can kill small animals. Photos: Terrel W Carey Sr/Tribune Staff
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
RESIDENTS in Venetian West say they are fearful for the safety of their children and pets after an invasive and toxic toad species was recently discovered in the western community.
This comes after Ministry of Environment officials confirmed the discovery of the cane toad in the newly developed gated condominium complex. The toad can release toxins that are harmful to humans and can kill small animals.
Earlier yesterday, The Tribune canvassed the area and spotted several toads hopping in the community’s pond. A child was also seen holding one of the frogs.
Lloyd Wong, a resident in the area, told The Tribune yesterday that while members of the community are fearful about the dangers the toad poses, many are taking the necessary precautions to ensure that their pets and loved ones do not come into harm’s way.
He said: "The condominium association put out a statement saying stay away from the pond area and keep your pets in.