Explainer: Can you catch COVID-19 from delivered packages?

Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Richard Pullin
SEOUL (Reuters) - An outbreak of COVID-19 at a logistics centre run by one of South Korea’s largest online shopping companies has raised concerns over whether the virus can be transmitted by package deliveries.
More than 117 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the warehouse near Seoul owned by e-commerce giant Coupang facility. No cases have been related to deliveries and South Korean health officials have played down the chance of infection from packages.
While infection from touching surfaces of boxes or bubble wraps couriered by an infected logistics centre worker would be concerning, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said transmission in this manner was unlikely.