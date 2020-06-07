Dr. Patrick Roberts passes

Dr. Patrick Roberts
NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Dr. Partick Roberts. He died today.
Dr. Roberts practiced as a General Practitioner in the discipline of Pediatrics medicine.
He also headed The Bahamas Sickle Cell Association on Deans Street with a dedication to advocating and encouraging continued research for a cure for Sickle Cell Disease while working to enhance the quality of healthcare, life, and services for individuals and families affected by this disease. Read more >>