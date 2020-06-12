Donald Trump not 'the right President' to handle current situation in the US, says African American soccer star

By Matias Grez, Darren Lewis and Martijn Edelman, CNN
(CNN) - U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Weston McKennie says he doesn't think President Donald Trump is "... the right president for this time" to address what has unfolded in the wake George Floyd's death.
An African American who plays for Bundesliga team Schalke, McKennie recently led players' protests in the German top division.
The 21-year-old wore an armband bearing the words 'Justice for George Floyd' when Schalke played Werder Bremen at the end of May. Fellow Bundesliga stars Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi sported handwritten messages on their shirts calling for justice for George Floyd, while Marcus Thuram took a knee after scoring.
"I don't think he's the right president for this time, to handle a situation like this," McKennie told CNN's Darren Lewis. "You're supposed to be our president, you're supposed to help in this situation. Not throw oil onto a fire. Read more >>