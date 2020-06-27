Covid-19 Stymied Recovery in the Bahamas. Now, Things Are Opening Again.

The island nation, hit hard by Hurricane Dorian in 2019, is working to minimize the impacts of the coronavirus.
By Talya Meyers
Earlier this year, on the Bahamian islands affected by Hurricane Dorian in 2019, life was improving.
“Honestly, I thought things were starting to come along really nice,” said Jim Hull, a doctor who operates a mobile medical bus on the island of Great Abaco.
Clinics were being rebuilt. Cleanup and some construction were underway.
It wasn’t going perfectly. Dr. Hull and Rob Sweeting, a Direct Relief staff member in the Bahamas, both said that some areas still lacked power or running water.
But overall, “things felt like we were making progress,” Dr. Hull said.
Dr. Delon Brennen, deputy chief medical officer at the Bahamian Ministry of Health, wasn’t sure precisely how many had returned to the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama, but “people were moving back home and trying to reestablish their lives as a whole,” he said. “A lot of the infrastructure in Abaco and Grand Bahama had been leveled…While it was nothing like it used to be, it was definitely improving.” Read more >>