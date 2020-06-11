Covid-19 second wave could be prevented if 50% of people do this

The costs of using it are low but the potential benefits are high.
By Ali Pattillo
As communities ease restrictions in an effort to reboot some semblance of normal life, over a dozen states have reported record highs of cases of Covid-19 this week. This resurgence in infections could contribute to the second wave of coronavirus, experts warn.
Luckily, this boomerang effect isn't totally inevitable or out of our control. Public health experts stress there is a cheap but powerful tool in our arsenal to prevent a second wave: face masks.