COVID-19 outbreaks to continue over next two years, says PAHO

PAHO Director Dr. Carissa Etienne
By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Dr Carissa Etienne said while the region has adverted “greater tragedy” due to the early adoption of public health measures, countries should expect recurring COVID-19 outbreaks over the next two years.
She said countries must be realistic about the future and learn to adjust to a new way of life.
“The question is no longer, how do we go back to the way things were before, but rather, how do we move forward and build a sustainable and effective outbreak response,” said Etienne, during a PAHO virtual press conference with regional stakeholders.
She continued: “In the absence of effective treatments or a widely available vaccine, we expect that over the next two years, the region of the Americas will experience recurring COVID-19 outbreaks, which may be interspersed with periods of limited transmission.”
After rapid increases in infections, particularly in April and May, The Bahamas has flattened the curve in recent weeks.
As of Wednesday, there were 104 confirmed cases in The Bahamas, of which nine were active.
