Monday, June 1, 2020

Coronavirus: Sex during lockdown with someone outside your household is illegal from today


Sex between people from different households has been banned in England. (Getty)

Ross McGuinness

Having sex in your own home with someone from a different household is illegal from today, according to new legislation.

At 11.30am on Monday, a new law will be introduced to Parliament that bans two people from different households in England gathering in a private place during the coronavirus lockdown.

The amendment to the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Bill states: “No person may participate in a gathering which takes place in a public or private place indoors, and consists of two or more persons.”

