Coronavirus: Florida and Texas reverse reopening as infections surge

Restaurants in Florida were allowed to re-open in May.
Florida has reported a new record in Covid infections, amid a surge in cases in southern US states that have allowed businesses to re-open in recent weeks.
On Saturday, Florida reported more than 9,500 new cases, up from almost 9,000 on Friday, the previous record.
The spike has led state officials to tighten restrictions on business again - as Texas also did on Friday.
Reported coronavirus infections in the US have now surpassed 2.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
More than 125,000 Covid-19 patients have died nationwide - more than in any other country.
On Friday the leading government adviser on coronavirus, Dr Anthony Fauci, said the US had a "serious problem".