Coronavirus death toll surpasses 500,000 worldwide

Relatives of a deceased person wearing protective masks mourn during a mass burial of coronavirus victims at the Parque Taruma cemetery on May 19, 2020, in Manaus, Brazil.
ANDRE COELHO / GETTY IMAGES
By Victoria Albert
More than 500,000 people throughout the world have died of the new coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The staggering milestone was reached as the number of confirmed cases topped 10 million globally.
It came with cases surging in parts of the U.S. in recent weeks and with South America emerging as a virus hotspot.
More than a quarter of the world's reported coronavirus deaths have been in the U.S., where 31 states have seen a jump in cases compared to two weeks ago. The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide hit a record high of 45,300 on Friday — a more than 5,000-case spike from the day before.