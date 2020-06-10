Coronavirus could finally fix some of our most toxic work habits

The working day was once ruled by time-wasting meetings and how much time we spent at our desks. When coronavirus sent everyone home, everything changed.
By Maria Mellor
When Paul MacKenzie-Cummins suddenly found himself with up to six hours a day of extra time during the coronavirus lockdown, he knew that he could run his business differently. Until then he spent two hours every day commuting from Berkshire to Bath, and as managing director of public relations agency Clearly PR, he had multiple meetings every day that overran because of idle chit chat. But when he was forced to operate these meetings remotely, they were to the point.
“It has become very clear to me during the Covid-19 period that it is possible to streamline meetings and increase time efficiencies,” he says. He’s going to start working remotely for two days a week and implement measures to maintain the level of productivity – his team has worked so efficiently, they have been able to bring forward campaigns previously earmarked for later in the year.
Face to face interactions were seen as the most essential form of business communication for establishing relationships and driving collaboration. But the lockdown proved that it is possible to be productive without meeting people in the flesh, and exposedthe bad habits formed over years in the workplace.