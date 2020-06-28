Coronavirus cases worldwide top 10 million with nearly half a million deaths — and 25% are in the US

By Natasha Turak
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 10 million Sunday, with the U.S. leading the way, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.
Roughly a quarter of the cases — 2,510,323 — are in the U.S., followed by Brazil at 1.3 million, Russia at just over 633,500 and India with around 528,800 as of Sunday morning ET.
The disease’s global death count is closing in on half a million, at 499,124, according to JHU’s latest figures, again led by the U.S., which has reported 125,539 deaths. Read more >>