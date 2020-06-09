Cooper labels govt a disaster, says new budget is ‘uninspiring’

Chester Cooper
By Jasper Ward
Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper yesterday labeled the Minnis administration “one, big, unmitigated disaster” that has “bungled” the handling of the country’s fiscal affairs.
“This latest budget is disappointing, uninspiring, unimpressive, unbelievable and frightening,” Cooper said during his contribution to the 2020/2021 budget debate.
“It represents a missed opportunity to press the reset button and does nothing that I can see to make The Bahamas more resilient.
“It includes nothing that makes me feel we will be better off in 12 or 24 months than we are today.
“The budget is treading water; borrowing big but not doing big things.
“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented leadership.
"Unprecedented times call for unprecedented leadership.
"This budget does not display the leadership the Bahamian people need during these times."