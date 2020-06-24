Community Foundation deploys more than $1 million in disaster aid to the Bahamas

By Jodi Wagner
The Bahamas Disaster Relief Fund has distributed a variety of emergency grants to help rebuild portions of the island nation that were decimated by Hurricane Dorian in September.
During the past nine months, The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties has deployed more than $1 million in disaster relief aid to the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas.
The foundation’s Bahamas Disaster Relief Fund, established last fall with a matching gift of $100,000 from Palm Beach residents J. Ira and Nicki Harris, has distributed a variety of emergency grants through various charitable organizations to help rebuild portions of the island nation that were decimated by Hurricane Dorian in September.
Grant money has been used to rebuild and restore water systems, public docks, shelters, houses, and community centers in Man-O-War Cay, Treasure Cay, Green Turtle Cay, Coopers Town and the North Abaco district of the Bahamas, said Brad Hurlburt, foundation president and chief executive officer.
The fund was closed earlier this month after the remaining grant money was distributed. (source)