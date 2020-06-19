CDC issues recommendations to help protect beachgoers from Covid-19 spread

By Gisela Crespo, CNN
(CNN) - Even on the beach, people should stay six feet apart, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And yes, face masks are appropriate beach wear.
The CDC has released a series of recommendations aimed at government agencies and private entities that manage beaches to help protect staff and beachgoers from the spread of Covid-19.
"Encourage use of cloth face coverings among staff and beach visitors. Face coverings should be worn when feasible and are most essential at times when social distancing is difficult," according to the recommendations.
"Advise those wearing cloth face coverings to not wear them in the water, because they can be difficult to breathe through when they're wet. This means it is particularly important to maintain social distancing in the water."