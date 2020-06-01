Caribbean Braces For Hurricanes Amid Pandemic

An aerial view of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian is seen in Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island on September 4, 2019 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
By Sarah Marsh and Rodrigo Campos
HAVANA, Cuba, June 1, 2020 (Reuters) – Ken Hutton is worried Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas where he lives is far from rebuilt after being devastated by Hurricane Dorian last year yet he is bracing for another hurricane season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The business consultant feels lucky to have survived Dorian, which tore the hurricane shutters off his house and sucked out the windows.
Yet there is still no running water or power in his area – he relies on a generator and a well – and many of the organizations that had been helping to rebuild suspended work because of the pandemic.
“We are still in no position to be ready for another hurricane,” he told Reuters Tuesday. Already, the Caribbean has been hit by two tropical storms before the official start of the hurricane season on June 1, one of which started right over the Bahamas, Hutton added.
“There are lots of people walking around here now with post-traumatic stress disorder,” he said. Read more >>