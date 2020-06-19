Carib Visitors To Face Quarantine

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
TRAVELLERS coming to The Bahamas from English-speaking CARICOM member countries will not be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test for entry to this country, according to Tourism Director General Joy Jibrilu.
She said travelLers from those areas will instead be quarantined on arrival because COVID-19 tests are not available in their countries.
The countries this policy affects include Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and Turks and Caicos islands.
Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said Wednesday that the Minnis administration initially intended to end the COVID-19 negative test requirement when commercial travel resumes on July 1, but rising infections in the United States forced a u-turn. Read more >>