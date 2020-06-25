Thursday, June 25, 2020

C Food Shack opens first location outside Bahamas in Miami Beach



By Shireen Sandoval

Maybe you’re not going anywhere, but it’s time for your taste buds to take a trip to the Caribbean. It’s a chance for you to get some island vibes at a new restaurant straight from the Bahamas.

The Caribbean is calling, and C Food Shack in the Lincoln Eatery answered.

The Bahamian restaurant is the real deal, and the food is straight from the islands.

Laron Culmer, C Food Shack: “C Food Shack is a family business. It started in the Bahamas in December 2013. My mother invested in me. I came straight out of culinary school. I went to the Bahamas. I wanted to bring something new to the table.”

You guessed it. They’re serving a lot of fish.

Laron Culmer: “The letter stands for Culmer. That’s my last name, but we do sell a predominant seafood menu.”

And Miami-Dade County is their first location outside of the Bahamas.  Read more >>
