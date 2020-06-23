Building Bridges: Wells launches radio ministry

The Rev. Randy Wells has started a radio show called “Building Bridges to the Bahamas Radio Show” that will be broadcast on two radio stations in two countries.
The Rev. Randy Wells, well known for his work in Washington County as the executive director for Faith Mission, is now expanding his ministry across the world. He has created a ministry called “Building Bridges to the Bahamas Radio Show” that will be broadcast on two radio stations in two countries.
Every Sunday at noon, 94.1 LITE FM KLTR in Brenham will carry the show and the first and third Thursdays the show will be carried by 103.7 DOVE FM the Grand Bahamas Gospel Radio Station.
Wells says the purpose of the broadcast is to provide a platform for preachers and gospel singers to share the glorious gospel of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with our Bahamian brothers and sisters, as well as share information and ministry opportunities about the islands.
Wells' passion for the Bahamas as a mission field began in 2016 when he was invited by a young man named Byron Carter, who was part of the church he pastored in New Orleans from 1998-2005. During their time their, Wells was able to see firsthand the beauty of both the island and its people. In the midst of the white sandy beaches and blue waters, he met with several ministers and community leaders and found there were opportunities not just for tourism, but to help develop youth, families and communities.