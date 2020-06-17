Wednesday, June 17, 2020

BTC’s JA company wins top awards with home garden kits


St Anne's High School senior Noel Seymour was awarded President of the Year, Most Distinguished Achiever (MDA) and was awarded an $8,000 scholarship.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC’s New Providence Junior Achievement company took home top awards at the organization’s virtual end of year review ceremony.

BTC Horizon won the Product of the Year award for its self-contained home starter garden kits called ‘Garden Buddies’.

Some 500 of those kits have been purchased by the Ministry of Agriculture for use in primary schools, according to a press release, which noted kits sales have continued throughout the pandemic.

Horizon’s president Noel Seymour won President of the Year, Most Distinguished Achiever (MDA) and was awarded an $8,000 scholarship.

The ceremony was held on June 1.

Seymour said: “I feel elated that I was able to make my parents, my fellow achievers, the advisory team and BTC proud. My mantra this year was ‘you will only get out what you put in’. I am thrilled to see our company’s hard work acknowledged. I am really happy that BTC Horizon was able to win all of the major awards this year.”  Read more >>
