BTC’s JA company wins top awards with home garden kits

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC’s New Providence Junior Achievement company took home top awards at the organization’s virtual end of year review ceremony.
BTC Horizon won the Product of the Year award for its self-contained home starter garden kits called ‘Garden Buddies’.
Some 500 of those kits have been purchased by the Ministry of Agriculture for use in primary schools, according to a press release, which noted kits sales have continued throughout the pandemic.
Horizon’s president Noel Seymour won President of the Year, Most Distinguished Achiever (MDA) and was awarded an $8,000 scholarship.
The ceremony was held on June 1.
Seymour said: “I feel elated that I was able to make my parents, my fellow achievers, the advisory team and BTC proud. My mantra this year was ‘you will only get out what you put in’. I am thrilled to see our company’s hard work acknowledged. I am really happy that BTC Horizon was able to win all of the major awards this year.” Read more >>