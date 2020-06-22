Brennen: No way to eliminate the risk

By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Notwithstanding safety protocols, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen said there is no perfect set of policies that can eliminate the risk of new infections from imported cases.
On Friday, the World Health Organization said the world has entered a “new and dangerous phase” of the pandemic, as cases in the United States spiraled in numerous western and southern states, including Florida.
On the same day, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said in 24-hour the country recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases, within all cases being imported from the recent flights from the United States. The additional cases pushed the country’s total up to 184 as of Friday.
As of yesterday, there were 104 cases in The Bahamas.
There have been no new cases since June 14.
There have been concerns in some quarters that the reopening without increased testing capacity and strict adherence to screening protocols could cause a resurgence of cases or for previously unexposed Family Islands to see infections.
“We have instituted a number of measures to minimize that, but minimizing; this not mean in the eliminating so there is entirely a possibility we could have persons present to our Family Islands — in particular, our healthcare institutions in our Family Islands – that have symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 and we test them, and they turn out to be positive,” Brennen told Eyewitness News in a recent interview.
“But what we are trying to do is minimize those possibilities by having persons continue to be tested for COVID-19 prior to transiting to The Bahamas, so that we’ll know if we minimize community spread then any cases or majority of cases that might be detected at this time would be imported, and the way to minimize importation is to at least make an attempt to figure out are people shedding the virus near to or at the time they present in-country.” Read more >>