Brennen: Bahamas may have seen the worst of COVID-19’s first wave

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Delon Brennen.
By Rayne Morgan
The Bahamas has likely seen the worst of this wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Delon Brennen said yesterday as the country saw its sixth day with no new confirmed cases.
“I think if we could cross our fingers, our toes and every other part that we can think of, that we expect that we have seen the worst of it in its current iteration here in The Bahamas,” Brennen said.
“I think people have respected the measures and they have made sure that we are keeping each other [safe].”
The Bahamas has been in a state of emergency over COVID-19 since mid-March, with emergency orders being enacted.
Under these orders, nationwide curfews and lockdowns were implemented along with other social restrictions intended to curb the spread of the virus.
Those restrictions have slowly begun to be relaxed as the government moves forward with a five-phase re-opening plan, with the country beginning to move into phase three this week.
But even with the re-opening, Brennen said most Bahamians do appear to be complying with health protocols. Read more >>