BRC and GBPA conclude successful first round of SBR grants; 32 businesses awarded funding

SBR Team meeting with Ann Russell, partner/owner at RCA Chicken Nest of West Grand Bahama. Pictured left to right: Anne Russell, Derek Newbold, Senior Manager of Business Development for GBPA and Invest Grand Bahama, and Adrian Martinez Ferrandis, IFRC Livelihoods Delegate.
By Oswald Brown
FREEPORT, Bahamas, June 17, 2020 — Executives of The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) and The Bahamas Red Cross Society (BRC) earlier this month concluded the first round of their Small Business Recovery (SBR) grant program, awarding over 30 grants to local businesses. The partnership initiative — launched in early May and focused exclusively on micro-businesses, including vendor permit holders on Grand Bahama — will award grants of up to $6,000 to qualifying entrepreneurs affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Noting that the recently awarded grants come at a crucial time, GBPA President Ian Rolle expressed, “Nine months after Hurricane Dorian, many small businesses on Grand Bahama are still in need of assistance and the SBR grants will be critical to their recovery. Many of these businesses rely heavily on the tourism and hospitality sectors, and the recent announcement by the Government of The Bahamas bodes well for this category of business.”
"The Bahamas Red Cross Society is honored to partner with the Grand Bahama Port Authority in making the SBR grant program a reality," commented Mr. Sean Brennen, Director General, Bahamas Red Cross Society. "We are pleased to see the success of the initial round of applications, and we look forward to the program's continuation. BRC is committed to assisting micro and small businesses that were severely impacted by Hurricane Dorian. This ongoing partnership provides immediate financial recovery to the Grand Bahama business community."