BPL’s Family Island Renewable RFP’s Reach Stage Two

In a statement released on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020, Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL) announced that multiple bids for renewable and sustainable power generation and storage plants on a number of Family Islands had entered phase two of evaluations. The statement read as follows:
“Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL) is excited to report that six potential Independent Power Providers (IPPs) entered the second phase of evaluations of their bids for contracts to develop, finance, build, own and operate a solar photovoltaic (solar PV) and energy storage plant or a hybrid power plant on North & Central Andros, North Eleuthera, South Eleuthera and Inagua.
Phase Two of this process involves deeper dives into the technical and financial elements of the proposals, requests for clarification from the bidders and bidder interviews. This process, particularly regarding bidder interviews, has had to be modified as the COVID 19 pandemic made it impossible for the initially planned approach of interviews and sites visits to projects operated by the shortlisted companies. Read more >>