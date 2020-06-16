BPL Customers Embrace Technology

Bahamas Power and Light customers are embracing technology as nearly 27,000 of them have paid their bills online in the face of social distancing norms.
The energy giant adopted a paperless system back in April to encourage its customers to receive their bills electronically, either online or through text message.
BPL CEO Whitney Heastie, in a statement, said amid the pandemic, the company has focused on improving its online platforms, inclusive of a website upgrade with up to date, online views of customer accounts, also providing convenient payment option and working software vendors to correct a problem created by a needed security upgrade.
According to the statement, online payments in May totaled $10.5 million, nearly as much collected by payments through cashiers at partners Cash-N-Go, Suncash and Mango where payments totaled $10.8 million. (source)