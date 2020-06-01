Belgian prince apologises for lockdown party in Spain

Prince Joachim says he deeply regrets breaking Spanish lockdown rules by attending party - where he caught Covid-19.
Prince Joachim of Belgium attended a party in Córdoba on 26 May. Photograph: Stéphanie Lecocq/EPA
A Belgian prince has apologised after being caught breaking Spain’s lockdown rules by attending a party, where he became infected with Covid-19.
Prince Joachim, nephew of King Philippe of the Belgians and 10th in line to the throne, said on Sunday he deeply regretted his actions and would accept “all the consequences”.
The prince has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Belgian media, after attending a private party in Córdoba on 26 May attended by friends and family. According to Spain’s El Confidencial, which broke the story, 27 people had attended the event, at a time when gatherings with a maximum of 15 guests were permitted. Read more >>