Beaches Back In Business - But Abuse It And Lose It

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis speaks on Sunday.
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that people who fail to wear masks in public will be fined $200 or face one month imprisonment as the Royal Bahamas Police Force forms a new COVID-19 enforcement unit to ensure compliance with his emergency orders.
During a national address yesterday, he also warned beaches, which reopen in New Providence, Paradise Island, Grand Bahama and Bimini today, will be immediately closed if there are mass gatherings. Groups of more than five on public beaches are prohibited, he said.
"Masks are to be worn by all persons, Bahamians, residents and visitors, entering and exiting our beaches," he said. "Please be reminded, gatherings on the beaches of more than five persons are strictly prohibited. This will result in a fine under the emergency orders. Our enforcement teams will be monitoring this risk closely. Mass gatherings may result in the immediate closure of the respective beach. Additionally, depending on the results of the beaches' monitoring during this upcoming week, we will make a determination on whether the beaches will remain opened or closed on the Independence holiday weekend. These measures are for the ongoing protection and safety of Bahamians and residents."