Bahamians on the frontlines of US protests

Photo Credit: Barry Williams
By Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – While there are no concerns that the rising tensions from days-long protests across the United States will spill over to The Bahamas, some Bahamians are participating on the frontlines.
Protestors in the U.S. continue to rally across the country’s 50 states against systemic racism and police brutality in demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd, 46, – an unarmed black man – at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020.
An eight-minute and 46-second video of Floyd’s last living moments has been circulated and watched globally, leading to widespread protests in several other countries.
“We grieve for the victim, we pray for the police officers, we pray for the United States of America,” National Security Minister Marvin Dames told reporters outside Cabinet.
“We are all hoping and praying that they will find a resolution to this and calm heads will prevail at the end of the day.
“What can we say? This is one of those incidents that we all can learn from…and we hope that all of the parts can come together and find a solution.
He continued: “We have our own issues and we are finding ways to resolve those issues every day”. Read more >>