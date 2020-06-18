Bahamas reverses itself, will require COVID-19 test for tourists after July 1.

Kayaks on the beach in Nassau in the Bahamas. BAHAMAS MINISTRY OF TOURISM
By Jacqueline Charles
The Bahamas has reversed itself on COVID-19 tests for tourists.
After announcing that foreign visitors and Bahamians returning home will not need to obtain a negative COVID-19 test when the country reopens on July 1 to international commercial flights, Tourism and Aviation Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar told Parliament Wednesday that a negative test will now be required.
Last week Dr. Duane Sands, the former health minister who resigned amid the pandemic after a public quarrel with the prime minister, warned fellow lawmakers the country was taking chances by not expanding testing for the disease caused by the coronavirus. The country has registered 104 positive cases, of whom 72 have recovered and 11 have died. Read more >>