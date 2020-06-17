‘Bahamas not ready to reopen’

Philip Brave Davis
By Jasper Ward
Pointing to recent surges of COVID-19 cases in U.S. states, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis last night charged that the government is not prepared to safely reopen the country’s borders to tourists on July 1.
Davis said the country may only receive a small number of visitors that could translate into a potentially large increase in risk and exposure of COVID-19 in The Bahamas.
Some states in the United States, particularly Florida, have reported thousands of new COVID-19 cases in the last week.
The U.S. is The Bahamas’ primary tourism market with more than 1.2 million stopover visitors coming to Bahamian shores last year alone. Further, the government is not requiring tourists to have a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country.
Davis last night questioned whether The Bahamas is prepared for a possible surge in COVID cases when it reopens it borders on July 1 — after closing it in late-March in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.