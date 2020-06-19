Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Prepares For Phase 2 Reopening July 1

All Islands Of The Bahamas Will Reopen to International Travel; Visitors Must Present Negative COVID-19 Test and Complete an Electronic Health Visa to be Granted Entry.
By Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
NASSAU, Bahamas, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is preparing for Phase 2 of the Tourism Readiness and Recovery Plan, which will begin on Wednesday, July 1 and allow for the resumption of international travel to The Bahamas, with the exception of visitors from China, Iran, Italy and France.
Policies and Procedures for all travellers visiting The Bahamas beginning July 1 are as follows. Plans continue to evolve in response to COVID-19 trends, and so additional guidance will be communicated as details are available. Read more >>