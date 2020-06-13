Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Prepares For Phase 1 Reopening June 15

All Islands Of The Bahamas Will Reopen to International Boaters, Yachters and Private Aviation
NASSAU, Bahamas, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation has announced the destination will begin Phase 1 of the Tourism Readiness and Recovery Plan on Monday, June 15, which welcomes international boaters, yachters and private aviation back to Bahamian shores, across all The Islands Of The Bahamas.
During Phase 1, hotels will also reopen for staff to return to work and put in place all the measures required to ensure they are ready to welcome guests at the onset of Phase 2.
Commercial airlines will also be allowed to bring in Bahamian citizens, legal residents, homeowners qualifying for economic permanent residency, or the immediate family members or significant others of any of these groups. It is anticipated that during this period of time there will be a reduced flight schedule as airlines begin adding The Bahamas to their schedules once again. Read more >>