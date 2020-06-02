Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation, In Partnership With Country's Tourism Readiness and Recovery Committee, Announces Plan For Reopening Tourism Sector

From Left: Carlton Russell, President of Bahamas Hotel & Tourism Association; Robert Sandy Sands, SVP at Baha Mar Resort; Suzanne Pattush, Executive Vice President Bahamas Hotel & Tourism Association; The Hon Dionisio D’Aguilar, MP, Minister of Tourism & Aviation; Joy Jibrilu, Director-General of The Ministry of Tourism; Vernice Walkine, CEO, Nassau Airport Development Company & Stuart Bowe, SVP & General Manager of Hotel Operations at Atlantis.
Bahamas Preparing to Resume International Tourism on July 1 with New Health & Safety Protocols in Place
NASSAU, Bahamas, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation, along with the Tourism Readiness and Recovery Committee, a group comprised of public and private sector partners, announced today a collaborative plan for re-opening the country's borders and tourism sector, as well as the resumption of international commercial travel starting July 1. A press conference provided details of the "Tourism Readiness and Recovery Plan" to be used as an approved, comprehensive guide of health and safety protocol to be followed consistently across the country.
From procedures pertaining to entering and departing The Bahamas via airports and seaports, to a Clean & Pristine certification program implemented across hotels, restaurants and other consumer-facing tourism entities and touchpoints, the plan outlines extensive health and safety protocols that will be enforced throughout The Bahamas to mitigate risks for all visitors and residents alike.
"Our top priority has and will always be our commitment to the health and well-being of our residents and visitors," said Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Director-General, Joy Jibrilu. "We must remember that we are living in a new normal in the wake of COVID-19 and a lot is going to change across the tourism sector. We are putting an even greater emphasis on making sure The Bahamas is safe and clean for everyone, and look forward to once again providing travelers with the tropical experience our islands are known for." Read more >>