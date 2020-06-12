Bahamas in top 10 TravelZoo choice destinations

By Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A popular online travel company said yesterday there is a “huge opportunity” for the Caribbean to capture the demand in the international travel market, with The Bahamas ranking in the top ten of choice destinations among its membership for travel in 2020 and 2021.
Lana Barlow, TravelZoo US general manager, noted that the company was seeing bookings “at levels we weren’t anticipating”.
TravelZoo provides 30 million members with deals from more than 2,000 travel, entertainment and local companies. Read more >>