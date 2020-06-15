Monday, June 15, 2020

Bahamas becomes the jurisdiction of wealthy Forex brokers





Having studied the regulatory documents, it was found out that now suppliers of trading services in the segment of contracts for difference, CFD, Bahamian license will cost a pretty penny.

In particular, Parliament passed a law proposed by the Bahamas Securities Commission on March 27, 2020, which amended the current rules on fees and commissions.

Now, individuals who wish to register as a dealer of contracts for difference will have to pay a registration fee of $2,500, a registration fee of $15,000 and an annual license renewal fee of $30,000.

In addition, a registered CFD broker must, in addition to paying an annual renewal fee, pay a quarterly activity fee of US $ 45,000, except in cases where the commission is exempted or reduced.

In addition, the CFD Supervisory Officer will be a subject to an application fee of $1,000, a registration fee of $3,000, and an annual renewal fee of $5,000.

Thus, the annual cost of a license will increase 15 times, from $16,500 to $230,000.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,