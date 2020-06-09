Bahamas Based Marketing Company Introduces New Online Business TV Show

Spence Finlayson, Founder & CEO of Casablanca Promotions (right)
By South Florida Caribbean News
Nassau, Bahamas – Spence Finlayson, Founder & CEO of Casablanca Promotions in collaboration with Thomas Robinson of Innovations Ltd. have recently created a brand new online television show called Business Perspectives that gives small and medium sized businesses an opportunity to promote their services and products across many social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
Finlayson, went on to say that he was a top Yellow Pages Sales Consultant for BATELCO for a number of years and that “advertising helps a business to earn profits by enabling more people to know about the products and services and thus resulting in more sales. The consumers on the other hand will never get to know about the products and services if they are not promoted and advertised.” Read more >>