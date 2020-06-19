Bahamas absent from urgent UN debate on racism, police brutality

FILE PHOTO, UNHRC's 33rd Session
By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas’ voice was absent on an urgent United Nations Human Rights debate on current racially inspired human rights violations, systemic racism and police brutality yesterday.
The Bahamas was elected by the United Nations General Assembly on October 12, 2018, to serve on the Human Rights Council (HCR) – the first time a CARICOM country has attained a seat.
During the urgent debate, a host of speakers urged the council to retain focus of the proposed commission of inquiry, specifically on the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody in late March; police brutality and institutional racism within the United States.
Floyd's death sparked protests and demonstrations in major cities across the globe, with some turning violent. Scores of Bahamians living in the United States have participated in protests from Manhattan to Miami.