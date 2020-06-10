Back to business for local entrepreneurs

BACK TO WORK – Commencing next week, June 15, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis informed that beauticians and barbers will be able to service their clientele, providing they complete a Ministry of Health certification course, along with other requirements.
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
As the country enters phase four of the ‘Measured Plan’ re-opening of the economy, commercial entities are being allowed to operate, however, with certain restraints.
The beauty and barber industry are no different.
Commencing next week, June 15, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis informed that beauticians and barbers will be able to service their clientele, providing they complete a Ministry of Health certification course, along with other requirements.
"Effective Monday, June 15, hair salons and barber shops may resume operations following certification by the Ministry of Health. All salons, spas and parlors wishing to open should produce a current business license, engage in deep cleaning of their salons and put procedures in place, to maintain physical distancing, hand washing, sanitizing and mask wearing to protect themselves and their clients.