Archaeologists discover giant Neolithic circle of shafts near Stonehenge

The discovery of a prehistoric structure spanning 1.2 miles has opened up new lines of investigation into the mysterious Stonehenge. The shafts indicate that the early inhabitants had developed a way to count.
Archaeologists have found a wide circle of deep shaft surrounding an ancient settlement near the Stonehenge world heritage site, describing it as the biggest prehistoric structure ever found in the UK.
The site is located approximately 2 miles (roughly 3 kilometers) northeast of Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain. Evidence suggests the shafts date back to the same period, some 4,500 years ago.
A team of archaeologists from multiple universities announced on Monday the discovery of the circle of shafts, describing it as a masterpiece of engineering. The prehistoric structure, spanning 1.2 miles (2 km) in diameter, each about 10 meters (33 feet) wide and 5 meters deep, surrounds the settlement of Durrington Walls.