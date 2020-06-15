Arawak Cay Vendors: We followed the law

Arawak Cay
By Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Arawak Cay Conch, Fish, Vegetable & Food Vendors Association president Rodney Russell said yesterday defended the popular cultural hub amid social media posts suggesting that COVID-19 social distancing protocols and the wearing of masks were not being enforced.
Russell told Eyewitness News that it was evident that Bahamians had been eager to return to the popular hang out.
“We had some issues initially when police decided that they weren’t going to open the gates to let customers in as if they didn’t get the order,” he said.
"After people started coming in I felt that everything was going great. People couldn't wait to get out of the house and back to the fish fry. Then, I received something via WhatsApp saying that persons were on Arawak Cay not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing."