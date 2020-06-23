About 70 animals rescued from Bahamas, brought to Indian River County

By Janet Begley
SEBASTIAN — More than 50 dogs and 18 cats rescued from the Bahamas made their way to Indian River County last week, thanks to HALO No-Kill Rescue.
The animals arrived on a charter flight from Grand Bahamas sponsored by the International Fund for Animal Welfare , landing Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale. Animals were then transported by HALO volunteers in three vans, arriving by noon in Sebastian.
“It went really well,” said HALO Executive Director Jacque Petrone. “The plane came in early and all of the dogs and cats are in really great shape. We hope to have them available for adoption quickly and their pictures will be posted in phases on our website.”
The dogs and cats were rescued from the island streets by the Humane Society of Grand Bahamas, whose shelter was destroyed in August during Hurricane Dorian. The animal shelter was hit with a deadly storm surge nearly 20-feet high, with more than 5 feet of flood waters filling the building.