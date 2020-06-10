A sleepy island paradise's most showstopping sights

Text by Marnie Hunter, video by Deborah Brunswick and Craig Waxman, CNN
Eleuthera, Bahamas (CNN) — Friendly and unassuming, the Bahamian island of Eleuthera offers languid, daydreamy, toes-in-the-sand, drink-in-hand getaways.
The sinuous island -- with a name taken from the Greek word for freedom -- is also audaciously good looking.
High cliffs braced against the Atlantic line the eastern shore. To the west, clear aqua water laps sugary beaches and low rocky coastline.
Blissful average temperatures range from the low 70s F in winter to the low 80s F in summer.
And one main road runs the length of Eleuthera, which stretches 110 miles but is only two miles across at its widest point.
Stunning natural features are found up and down the island, with some of the most eye-catching sights at its narrowest and southernmost points. Read more >>