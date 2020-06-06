A Message of Solidarity from the NAGB

|
“The
most sensible and incontrovertible truth in this world of ours is that
right shall ultimately triumph over wrongful might.” - Sir Randol
Fawkes.
We
at the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (NAGB), the entire staff and
Board, recognize the need to speak out on the continued injustices we
witness on a daily basis at home - and at this current time - around the
world.
The
entire team grieves deeply not only for George Floyd and his family but
for the many other Black lives that can be named—Trayvon Martin, Eric
Garner, Michael Brown, Laquan MacDonald, Tamir Rice, Walter Scott,
Freddie Gray, Sandra Bland, Jamar Clark, Alton Sterling, Philando
Castile, Stefon Clark, Botham Jean, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, David
McAtee, Tony McDade, Nina Pop—and the many more that will forever
remain unnamed, who are and were victims of racist violence.
Police
brutality and prisons overcrowded with Black bodies are directly linked
to a systemic and corrupt worldview that privileges skin colour, power,
and class over humanity. While united in our outrage, we acknowledge
that unequal systems remain in place globally, not only in the US, but
also at home—and also here within our own institution—and that we must
continually strive to learn, to do better, to stand up to injustice and
to ensure we are not perpetuating an inherited system that is
fundamentally unethical.
Today,
the first Friday in June, is Randol Fawkes Labour Day in The Bahamas, a
day that memorialises the Burma Road Rebellion, the historical marker
of the beginning of our Majority Rule movement. This “riot” was the
moment of crystallisation when historic and contemporary injustices came
to a head and, as such, we recognise and support the need for protest
to engender change. The story of our country does not end with
Independence, however, as power structures - descended from our colonial
past - remain firmly in place, which continue to disadvantage the many
over the few.
At
the NAGB, we unequivocally denounce racial violence and
discrimination—not only that evinced outside of our community—but that
within our communities, which has been further exposed by recent crises,
such as Covid-19 and Hurricane Dorian.
We
firmly believe that art has the power to disrupt, to engender
reflection, to initiate difficult conversations and to instigate change.
We reiterate our dedication to our community and to our mandate to
“educate, uplift and inspire” through Bahamian art, celebrating our
diversity and history and, on this day, we commit to Fawkes’ own pledge
from 16th April, 1945:
“I
[…] do hereby firmly RE-SOLVE that I shall hereafter let every thought,
every act of mine be decided and weighted in the scale of human values,
so that whatever I do may benefit not only one or two individuals but
humanity at large and I do hereby dedicate my life to the service the
Oppressed. […]”