A charred Wendy's, an officer fired and a police chief steps down in the aftermath of Rayshard Brooks' death

By Christina Maxouris and Joe Sutton, CNN
(CNN) - The death of a black man at the hands of police reignited protests Saturday night in Atlanta, where hundreds blocked a major interstate, a fast-food restaurant was set ablaze and authorities responded with tear gas.
Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot dead by an officer Friday night at a Wendy's drive-through in the city.
Less than 24 hours after his death, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields announced she was stepping down.
"I have faith in the mayor, and it is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve," she said in a statement.
The officer who killed Brooks was terminated Saturday, police spokesman Carlos Campos said. He was identified by police as Garrett Rolfe. A second officer involved in the killing was placed on administrative duty, Campos said. That officer was Devin Bronsan, police said in a statement. Read more >>