$4.5 million contracts awarded for GB Govt. school renovations

CONTRACTS SIGNED – Contracts totaling $4.5 million were signed Thursday (June 11) morning for the repairs and renovations of government schools in Grand Bahama. Pictured seated from left are contractor Phillip Hepburn of H and H Maintenance; Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd; Permanent Secretary Harcourt Brown and contractor Lynden Edwards, of San Jose Construction Company. Standing from left are Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson and Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Reconstruction and Management, Iram Lewis. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Contracts totaling $4.5 million were signed Thursday (June 11) morning for the repairs and renovations of government schools in Grand Bahama.
Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd was on island for the signing, which took place at the Office of the Prime Minister.
Some 15 contractors will work to transform the government learning institutions for the September 2020/2021 school year opening. Prior to that, the facilities will be utilized as hurricane shelters.
“It is a great honor for me to be here with you this morning to signify our government’s commitment to the ongoing construction and restoration of Grand Bahama in general, but as well to provide and restore the physical plan of the Ministry of Education in earnest.
“We are quite aware of the significant and unprecedented damage that the plan has suffered across The Bahamas, particularly in Grand Bahama and Abaco.
“I am pleased that today we are beginning this reconstruction effort in 15 of our schools here in Freeport, and, elsewhere on Grand Bahama. The government has committed, in this first instance, to some $4.5 million of construction. The damage has been very serious, particularly in the most critical segments of an edifice that is, its roof," said Minister Lloyd.
He expressed great pleasure with the development, and indicated that the initial phases of the works will start soon. Read more >>